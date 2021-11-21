Gulf between Liverpool and United could not be made clearer than by chief sports writer’s ‘clicks and dollars’ claim

Oliver Holt has made a stunning claim suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford has resulted in Manchester United going ‘backwards’.

The Red Devils were defeated 4-1 by Watford on Saturday with Spanish ‘keeper David De Gea labelling the performance ’embarrassing’ – leading to many believing the loss may have marked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last game in charge of the side.

An emergency board meeting was arranged last night to discuss the Norwegian’s future according to The Times.

Holt, who is the Chief Sports Writer for The Mail on Sunday, took to his Twitter account to provide his verdict on the Manchester club’s current struggles:

The signing of Ronaldo was this United regime of Woodward and Arnold in microcosm, done for clicks and dollars, not performance on the pitch. Team has gone backwards spectacularly since he arrived — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) November 20, 2021

The 55-year-old believes the signing of Ronaldo was financially motivated and the side’s on-pitch performances weren’t taken into consideration at the time.

It’s hard to argue against the writer’s claim, especially when you consider the way in which Liverpool tore the Portuguese star and his teammate’s apart last month in the 5-0 rout.

Hopefully, the United board decide to give Solskjaer yet another chance to prove he can turn things around – we all think he is doing a great job!