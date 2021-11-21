‘I am really sick of these situations’ – Jurgen Klopp on his sideline bust-up with Mikel Arteta during 4-0 Anfield victory

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta shared a heated moment during the Anfield victory over Arsenal and our manager has spoken about the altercation.

The German chatted with Liverpool’s club website and gave his thoughts on the moment that sparked the argument between the bosses.

He said: ‘It’s actually not a really big deal but now I told all the others [journalists] so I have to tell you as well. So the situation is that it was a completely clean situation, so nothing happened.

READ MORE: (Image) New banner unveiled on the Kop ahead of Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal

‘Two players jumped in the air, nobody touched the other, at least not like a foul, and the bench of Arsenal is going for whatever and I just asked: ‘What do you want for that? What do you want?’ There is no contact really and it looks like everybody wanted a yellow card.

‘I am really sick of these situations that everybody tries to go for Sadio in these moments.

‘He’s a physical player, obviously, but he doesn’t make harsh fouls. But you might remember last year against Real Madrid he was completely taken out of the game without doing anything by getting a yellow card. Against Atletico we had to take him off because of that and it is just not right.

‘That’s what I said in that situation‘.

It’s great that our boss was so passionate in his support of Sadio Mane and he made such a public showing in standing up to the Spaniard.

The incident certainly had shadows of the argument with Frank Lampard and ended in a very similar way as we put a shed load of goals in the back of their net.

Hopefully this will teach anyone else that you don’t mess with the 54-year-old and his players, as it only ever ends one way!

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser