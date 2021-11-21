(Image) Fabinho and the ‘Greek Scouser’ share selfie following huge Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate yesterday’s impressive 4-0 defeat of Arsenal alongside Kostas Tsimikas.

The due performed excellently all evening to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to winning ways following the disappointing defeat to West Ham before the international break.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino lifted the Reds to second spot, although Klopp’s side will drop to third if Manchester City were to beat Everton today.

The Brazilian posed for a selfie with the Greek international as the players recovered in a post-match ice bath.

Tsimikas was deputising for the injured Andy Robertson at left-back and provided a superb performance – when the ‘Greek Scouser’ has been in our starting XI, we are yet to concede a goal this season.

The former Olympiakos man is gradually pushing for a starting spot even when our Scottish full-back is available, performances like his last night will do the chances of him starting more regularly no harm whatsoever.

Let’s hope the No.21 can continue the quality performances and retain the impressive record of keeping a clean sheet every time he plays.

Fabinho’s Instagram story can be seen below: