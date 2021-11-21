(Image) New banner unveiled on the Kop ahead of Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal

Yesterday was a fantastic display on and off the pitch as the Kop was rocking with Jurgen Klopp’s men running riot.

Liverpool put four past Arsenal and it could have been much more on a brilliant evening at Anfield.

Before the game kicked-off though, the supporters were unveiling a new Jamie Webster inspired banner on the Kop.

The banner read: ‘My city, my people, my heart‘ with a heart beat image in the shape of the city’s skyline.

It’s great to see how creative Spion Kop 1906 are as they create and organise banners and flags on the Kop each match day.

We owe them a lot for our reputation as one of the best fan bases in the world as they decorate the ground with banners like the newest one that was unveiled yesterday.

The pictures of the new banner were posted on Twitter by @SpionKop1906:

After the last week it’s important to remember that what unites us is greater than what divides us. Unity is strength. My City, My People, My Heart. pic.twitter.com/u1MQaAzZt3 — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) November 20, 2021

