Jordan Henderson’s hilarious reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘how may I assist you?’ Instagram post

Jordan Henderson was quick to reply to Trent Alexander Arnold’s latest Instagram post, in celebration of the 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

Our right-back took to social media after his two assists in the Anfield victory, with the caption of: ‘T🅰️🅰️, how may I assist you?‘:

Several of his teammates, such as Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Virgil van Dijk, replied in support of the No.66 but the captain’s reply was the best.

Our skipper went with the simple reply of ‘🙄‘, as if to say ‘give it a rest’, in what was a witty response to bring his teammate right back down to earth.

It’s great to see the lads getting along so well and being so obviously happy with a fantastic team performance on a brilliant Saturday evening.

Comparing himself to James Bond, our 23-year-old pass master certainly has a licence to thrill.

