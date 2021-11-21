Klopp hoping Jota isn’t latest addition to increasing injury list after picking up a ‘proper knock’

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota picked up a ‘proper knock’ during the defeat of Arsenal at Anfield yesterday.

The Portuguese international scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 4-0 rout before being involved in a hefty collision with Gunner’s ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

“The situation is not easy and Diogo went off and he got a proper knock against his knee,” the German boss said (via Liverpool Echo).

“They went knee to knee I think and we have to see how quickly that develops, in the right direction hopefully. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. It would be very important.”

The potential injury to the No.20 will be of real concern to the former Mainz coach as he already has seven senior players on the treatment table and will be without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in January as they head to the African Cup of Nations.

The ex-Wolves man has found the net six times in all competitions for Klopp’s side this season and many now place the 24-year-old ahead of Bobby Firmino in the pecking order for a starting spot.

When we welcome Porto to L4 on Wednesday night, we’re expecting to see quite a young side take to the field due to the fact qualification has already been confirmed, so let’s hope a bit of rest does Jota some good and he’s ready for next weekend’s game against Southampton.