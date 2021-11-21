Tyler Morton’s brother’s heartfelt tweet after midfielder makes his Premier League debut in Arsenal victory

Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut in the emphatic victory over Arsenal yesterday and his brother was quick to display his pride.

Taking to Twitter, Nathan Morton sent a simple message to show how happy he was for his brother:

Proud doesn’t even come close to describing it❤️ https://t.co/jFskK5Uxkf — Nathan Morton (@Nathan_morton4) November 20, 2021

What a feeling it must have been for the family to see the 19-year-old making his first appearance in the league.

The Wirral-born lad had previously impressed in the League Cup game away to Preston and so a step-up to the first team seemed inevitable, particularly given the midfield injuries that are currently present.

Jurgen Klopp was also quick to give the midfielder a big hug ahead of him entering the field of play, what a feeling it must have been to receive that and then replace Thiago Alcantara.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more opportunities for him in a red shirt and that he continues to impress.

