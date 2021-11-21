(Video) Hilarious moment as Liverpool fans mock Manchester United in Anfield concourse

As Liverpool were preparing for their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal, Manchester United were falling to yet another embarrassing defeat.

This time it was Watford that dealt another blow to Ole Gunner Solksjaer’s men as they defeated the Red Devils 4-1 and further increased speculation that the Norwegian manager will soon be relieved of his duties.

As Red’s fans enjoyed a pre-match pint, goal updates were filtering through the numerous television screens in the concourse of Anfield much to the amusement of supporters.

Fans can be heard giggling and chanting ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ during the video.

Although it is nice to see the Manchester side struggling at the moment, let’s not make the chant a regular one and instead let’s focus on our own team.

You can watch below via @HarrietMuddd on Twitter.