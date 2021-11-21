(Video) Japanese teammates Takumi Minamino and Takehiro Tomiyasu swap shirts following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory

Takumi Minamino and Takehiro Tomiyasu swapped shirts yesterday following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Japanese teammates shared a quick chat before swapping shirts, which was captured by the Sky Sports cameras.

It was a great evening for our No.18 who came off the bench to make an immediate impact as he scored our fourth goal with more than 10 minutes remaining.

Whether the Gunners will be happy with the reaction to the crushing defeat from their right-back is unknown but they probably would have preferred if the niceties could be saved until the pair had left the pitch.

Both men certainly had different days and will be feeling two very different emotions today after Mikel Arteta’s side were embarrassed by the Reds.

It’s a great moment to watch back though and shows the friendship between the national team friends.

You can watch the Japanese teammates exchange shirts courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🇯🇵 Japanese teammates Tomiyasu and Minamino swap shirts at full-time pic.twitter.com/T32S7LosAF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

