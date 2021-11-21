(Video) Tyler Morton sends video to Liverpool supporters after making his Premier League debut in 4-0 Anfield win over Arsenal

Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut against Arsenal in the 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The 19-year-old midfielder was clearly elated with the opportunity to represent the team he has supported all of his life.

His whole family were proud of being able to see him make his maiden league appearance, his brother even took to Twitter to further display his delight.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Thiago’s highlights from an impervious Anfield performance that illustrates his complete midfield display

Noticing what a milestone event this was for the Wirral born lad, the club’s official Twitter and Instagram page uploaded a video of him thanking the fans and looking ahead to the fixtures that are to come.

It’s great to see the pride he has in being able to say he has represented his boyhood club in the toughest league in the world, you can only imagine what a special feeling it must have been.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to give our No.80 a huge hug before he entered the field of play and there would have been plenty more for him yesterday as he had such a memorable day in a red shirt.

Here’s to many more Anfield performances and a long, successful career for the youngster.

You can watch the video in full, courtesy of @LFC:

Gerrard makes it very clear how he feels about Klopp and the Liverpool job in opening Aston Villa presser