(Video) Watch as Trent Alexander-Arnold reminds reporter of his stats in post-match interview after 4-0 win over Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold was speaking with Sky Sports following the 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

Our right-back was full of praise for the team’s performance before he was posed a question on his form.

Within the question, his recent stats were quoted: “Two more assists from you, that’s nine in your last six games for club and country.

Other than that just being a remarkable statistic and the perfect illustration of his recent form, this further exemplifies the 23-year-old’s mercurial passing ability.

The Scouser in our team was quick to add to the figures though as he said: “And a goal in there!” before he commented on his attacking role in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

He is such an outlet for all of our attacks that so many of them seem to go through the right wing, with him and Mo Salah.

We’re so lucky to be able to have him in our team and for him to be so committed to spending as many years as possible in the team.

Here’s to many years of the West Derby lad serving passes on a plate to his Anfield teammates.

You can watch the full clip courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "These are the levels I expect." Trent Alexander-Arnold assess his own performance as he adds another two assists to his season tally pic.twitter.com/mh2lXHRE2O — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

