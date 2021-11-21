(Video) Watch Joel Matip on his love for ‘one of the funny guys’ Virgil van Dijk as bromance continues between the defensive duo

Fish and chips, Ant and Dec, curry and rice – all great combinations but nowhere near our centre-back partnership of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch captain has no shame in proclaiming his love for our No.32, being spotted with shirts emblazoned with his face and complimenting him at every possible occasion.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the German-born defender spoke about his defensive partner: “He’s one of the funny guys and he spreads a lot of laughs.

“He’s an amazing football player, like everybody knows, off the pitch he’s a great guy who gives support for every teammate it always makes me feel better to play alongside him.

“Even to sit next to him, you can always laugh, you can talk and it’s just great”.

It’s lovely that the two men get on so well and their performances on the pitch illustrate how strong the bond is between them.

With a few young centre-backs coming through the ranks within the squad, there is a lot of responsibility on both of them being good role models and they certainly do that on the pitch.

Listening to the former Cameroon international, it suggests they are equally as impressive off the pitch too.

Long may their bromance continue!

You can watch the full interview courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Joel Matip was one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings at Anfield – and the fan favourite is ready to continue his progress this season 📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/vYOUxiz07x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 20, 2021

