(Video) Watch Thiago’s daughter sing her Dad’s Liverpool chant in adorable video posted online

Thiago Alcantara had a great game against Arsenal as he was part of the team that put four past the Gunners.

Ahead of the game yesterday, our No.6’s daughter was recorded singing his Liverpool chant to the tune of Cuba by the Gibson Brothers.

Julia Vigas, the midfielder’s wife, posted the video on her Instagram story with the line ‘Someone is ready for the game‘.

Adorned in our away kit, the pair were on their way to Anfield on what was to be a brilliant game for everyone lucky enough to be present.

It was a fantastic evening as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino all scored in front of our adoring supporters.

It’s a heartwarming video of the young girl who is clearly a big fan of her Dad’s work, just like we all are.

You can watch the video courtesy of @lfczahraa on Twitter:

THIAGO’S DAUGHTER SINGING THIAGO’S SONG PLEASE MY HEART 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/LpbzXkGYCs — zahraa (@lfczahraa) November 20, 2021

