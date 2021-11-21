(Video) Watch Thiago’s highlights from an impervious Anfield performance that illustrates his complete midfield display

Thiago Alcantara was amongst many as he had a brilliant game against Arsenal in the 4-0 victory and his highlights have been put together in a video.

Our No.6 was on fine form as he effortlessly sprayed the ball around the pitch, won the ball back with some Jurgen Klopp inspired pressing and some big headers.

It’s hard to think all of these clips come from just one performance and it all illustrates how good he and we were last night.

The 30-year-old was clearly up for this game, much like his daughter was who was recorded singing his Liverpool chant before the game.

His chances in the first team have been staggered this season through injuries and selection choices but he certainly made the most of his chance yesterday.

Fingers crossed for many more classy performances like this one, this season.

You can watch the full highlight reel via LFC_Comps on Twitter:

