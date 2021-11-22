Dirk Kuyt on the Liverpool trait that is like ‘having an extra man on the pitch’

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has hailed the quality of Liverpool’s intensive high press and claimed ‘It’s like having an extra man on the pitch’.

The Dutchman was speaking after the 4-0 defeat of Arsenal in which Jurgen Klopp’s side constantly forced the Gunners into mistakes with their relentless pressing.

“One of the biggest qualities of this Liverpool team at the moment is the way the team does the high press,” the 41-year-old wrote in his Liverpool FC column (via Liverpool Echo).

“The intensity of it, how they recover the ball and create chances from it is just so impressive.

“Seeing how the fans react to the way the team presses the opponent is so important, too. It’s like having an extra man on the pitch.

“Knowing from experience, it really helps to have the crowd behind you when you’re giving absolutely everything you’ve got to press high.”

The crowd really does feed off the efforts of the players on the pitch and when Anfield is bouncing, not many travelling teams can handle the heat.

Our pressing on Saturday was world-class and the Gunners simply couldn’t handle it.

Diogo Jota’s goal came as a result of us pressing Arsenal’s back-line – full-back Nuno Tavares accidentally passed the ball to the Portugal international who cooly slotted past Aaron Ramsdale to double our lead.

If we can continue to perform at the standard we did at the weekend then we will certainly be in with a shout for the title come May!