‘It’s beautiful to see’ – Former Manchester United defender admits his joy at watching Diogo Jota

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his admiration for Diogo Jota but believes that Bobby Firmino is still ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Portugal international scored a delightful goal to extend Liverpool’s lead against Arsenal on Saturday and is now the club’s third top scorer this season behind only Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I love him. That’s what I love about Liverpool. He’s not even their starting player. If they’re going to play their first three upfront, he doesn’t start,” the 43-year-old told his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

“Recently, Firmino’s been the man. And I think if Klopp had a final next week, Firmino plays. But he’s got someone who comes in and always delivers. It’s beautiful to see.”

With the Brazilian currently out injured, Jota will definitely be in the starting XI the next few weeks and he has already proved that he is capable of both scoring and creating goals since his arrival from Wolves.

The 24-year-old has got six goals already this season and is arguably a very underrated signing – to make the move from the Midlands club and then come and regularly perform in a team pushing for both the Premier League and Champions League is not an easy thing to do.

No wonder one of our former rivals is struggling to hold back his joy at watching him.

Long may our No.20’s impressive performances continue!