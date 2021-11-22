Jordan Henderson’s programme notes on Liverpool taxi bombing illustrate again how he is the perfect captain

Jordan Henderson is an inspirational leader as well as a tremendous footballer and his class has shone through again.

Following the taxi bombing outside of the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, our captain used his programme notes for a message of unity and inclusion:

Strong message from #LFC captain Jordan Henderson in his programme notes. “There will be those who want to use last Sunday’s events to divide us and we can’t allow this to happen. The Women’s Hospital welcomes everyone and so does the city of Liverpool. This has to carry on.” ✊ pic.twitter.com/NtngttFsNV — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 20, 2021

Having such a personal connection to the hospital and the city meant that our No.14 felt implored to speak out and once again use his platform for good.

There are so many quotes to pick up on and it’s an inspiring read where he addresses all the key areas of safety for the staff and visitors, thanks to the taxi driver David Perry and looking to the future.

It’s the way that he sums up the piece that is the most important though: ‘There will be those who want to use last Sunday’s events to divide us and we can’t allow this to happen.

‘The Women’s Hospital welcomes everyone and so does the city of Liverpool. This has to carry on‘.

It’s easy to speak yet hard to know what to say but the 31-year-old has done a perfect job once again.

Liverpool is a proud city and a place where people look after their own, whether you’re born here or move here, it’s a place that is inclusive and loving.

Our Sunderland-born skipper gets that and it’ll take a lot more to pull this city apart as when times get tough, we all come together.

