Salah and Alisson nominated for FIFA awards as Klopp misses out

Liverpool star’s Mo Salah and Alisson Becker have been nominated for the annual FIFA The Best Awards but there was no space for Jurgen Klopp on the Best FIFA Coach shortlist.

The Egyptian King has been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s player meanwhile the Reds’ No.1 is amongst the candidates for Best FIFA Goalkeeper.

The No.11 is arguably in the form of his life at the moment and has netted 16 times so far this season whilst the Brazilian ‘keeper remains an integral part of Klopp’s side.

Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland are also named on the same list as the former Chelsea man whilst Alisson is up against the likes of Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Although Liverpool are playing well this season and defeated Arsenal 4-0 on Saturday, a trophyless season for the Anfield club last term means former Mainz boss Klopp has not been included in the final shortlist which includes Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte to name a few.

It would be nice to see our lads recognised for their performances last season – captains, coaches, journalists and the public, all vote to determine the results which will be announced on 17 January 2022.