Some Liverpool fans react to the news of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking at Manchester United

Yesterday saw the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s reign at Old Trafford and some Liverpool fans took to social media to comment on the news.

Now Ole is a goner, several supporters saw this as an opportunity to thank him for all his work and celebrate some of his greatest moments:

Thank you Ole, we will all miss you at #LFC 🤣 https://t.co/Yle1lT4EZ0 — •●ツ ᴋᴇᴇᴘᴀᴄʜʀɪs ツ ●• (@__keepachris__) November 22, 2021

@ManUtd are looking for “an interim manager”. May I suggest Ole Gunnar Solksjaer? He’s not in a job at the mo, knows the club and the fans love him. From every #LFC fan. #YNWA — Andy 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 #YNWA #LFC (@AndyJC75) November 22, 2021

Thanks for everything Ole! 😂😂😂 — Tommy Jones (@Tommy104R12) November 21, 2021

The tongue in cheek reaction is what would be expected following Man United’s poor form under the Norwegian manager and the last couple of games against them have provided plenty of joy for our fans.

It’s never good to see someone lose their job (particularity when it’s a United boss and they’ve been so bad at it) but there won’t have been many on the other side of the M62 who would show much sympathy if it was the other way round.

To sack the 48-year-old without a replacement and put a short-term interim coach in charge, before a mid-term interim coach and then a full-time coach in the summer, all seems very bizarre.

We’re fortunate that in Jurgen Klopp we have a successful and committed manager and long may his reign last, it seems almost certain not to end in the way that the ex-Molde man lost his job.

Thanks for the memories Ole and sorry to see you leave the wheel.

