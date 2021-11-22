(Video) Egyptian teammates Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny swap shirts following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory

Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny swapped shirts on Saturday evening, following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Egyptian teammates shared a quick chat before swapping shirts, which was captured by the Sky Sports cameras.

It was a great evening for our No.11 who capped off a brilliant performance with a customary goal after a great team move, keeping him top of the Premier League goal scoring charts.

Whether the Gunners will be happy with the reaction to the crushing defeat from their midfielder is unknown but they probably would have preferred if the niceties could be saved until the pair had left the pitch.

Both men certainly had different days and will be feeling two very different emotions after Mikel Arteta’s side were embarrassed by the Reds.

It’s a great moment to watch back though and shows the friendship between the national team friends.

You can watch the Egyptian teammates exchange shirts courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🇪🇬 Egyptian teammates Mo Salah and Elneny exchange shirts at full-time pic.twitter.com/MKohBjkoKD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

