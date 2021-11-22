(Video) Liverpool fans will want to watch Mo Salah’s ridiculous first touch against Arsenal on a loop

Mo Salah was in fine form against Arsenal as his side ran out 4-0 winners at Anfield.

In the second half, right during the period of dominance as the Egyptian King could smell blood on the opposing Gunners, he pulled out an outrageous touch.

Our No.11 dragged the ball out of the air, on the spin, to take the ball past a hapless Nuno Tavares.

The Portuguese defender had a torrid time on Saturday evening, assisting our second goal for Diogo Jota.

On this occasion, the Premier League’s top goalscorer left him in his wake yet again with the sublime control of the ball.

It wasn’t long until the 29-year-old added his customary goal as Jurgen Klopp’s team ran riot against Mikel Arteta’s side.

You simply can’t watch this touch too many times, how lucky are we to watch him every week!

You can watch the touch again courtesy of @SamuelLFC:

Mo Salah is ridiculous. First touch on point. pic.twitter.com/fEDYqGBIyc — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 22, 2021

