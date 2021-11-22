(Video) Some Liverpool fans can’t believe how hard Diogo Jota can head a ball after he set-up Sadio Mane to assist Mo Salah’s goal

Diogo Jota played very well against Arsenal and was instrumental in the 4-0 victory on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese forward got himself on the score sheet with an ice cold finish after Nuno Tavares’ misplaced pass.

It was his involvement in the third goal that got many supporters talking though, due to the amount of power he managed to get on his header.

After watching the goal back, several fans have taken to Twitter to share their amazement with our No.20’s heading ability:

Can we talk about that Diogo Jota header into Mané for Salah’s goal… — 𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 (@AnfieldEffect) November 20, 2021

still don’t understand the physics of Jota’s header to Mané for Salah’s goal. how? — OLSC Chicago (@ChicagoLFC) November 21, 2021

Diogo Jota’s header. Oh my word — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) November 20, 2021

It certainly does appear to deny physics as to how the 24-year-old got so much power on a flicked header and really needs to be re-watched to be believed.

Thankfully the club have shared the brilliant team move that lead to Mo Salah’s goal that put Jurgen Klopp’s team three ahead.

What a move and what an unbelievable header.

You can watch the goal via @LFC on Twitter:

Started by @Alissonbecker, finished emphatically by @MoSalah ⚽ A wonderful, sweeping move by the Reds 😍 pic.twitter.com/goRC2Ai0QY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2021

