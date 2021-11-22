(Video) Watch the highlights of Liverpool’s pressing against Arsenal that was pivotal to our 4-0 Premier League victory

Liverpool comfortably dispatched four goals past Arsenal and a key part of the win was the high tempo midfield pressing.

It’s a massive part of our game under Jurgen Klopp and, particularly the start of the second half, this was pivotal in our victory.

The press often begins with our attackers and then they’re quickly backed up with the midfield trio.

Pushing the opposition into areas of the pitch where we can snatch the ball and then launch the next attack quickly before the opposition has a chance to get back into shape.

We are so used to this style of play that supporters expect to win the ball back in the opposition half on several occasions each game and this is so important as it’s always easier to break down a defence before they have the chance to get back behind the ball.

Over two minutes of highlights from one game shows just how effective we were on Saturday evening.

You can watch the full compilation of Liverpool’s pressing thanks to LFC_Comps on Twitter:

