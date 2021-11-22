Yet another award for Mo Salah as he’s named NWFA Premier League Player of the Season

Mo Salah has been named the Northwest Football Awards Premier League Player of the 2020/21 Season.

The 29-year-old finished the season on 22 league goals and was a major part of the Liverpool side that made a late push to secure Champions League qualification last term.

The Egyptian King has started this season in top-class form and has already netted 16 times in all competitions – he is also the first Premier League player to reach double figures this season.

Earlier today, our No.11 was also named amongst the candidates for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp named the former Chelsea player as the best player in the world which has led to many suggesting he should also be awarded with this year’s Ballon d’Or.

We’ll be without Mo, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in January when they head off to the African Cup of Nations, but until then let’s hope he can continue his impressive form to ensure this isn’t the last trophy he gets his hands on this season!