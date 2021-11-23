23-year-old Chelsea ace could seek Liverpool switch to escape London struggles – Calciomercato

Christian Pulisic is reportedly considering an early exit from Chelsea in the upcoming winter window.

This comes from Calciomercato, with the publication asserting that Liverpool are tracking the attacking midfielder in the meantime.

With his contract not set to expire until 2024, however, the Reds may find it difficult to arrange a transfer as early as January, with the Blues certainly well within their rights to demand an exorbitant fee for the American’s services.

Able to file out in both central midfield and in the wide positions of the forward line, Pulisic would certainly offer Jurgen Klopp the versatility he often craves from his players.

At 23-years-old, he would also fit within what we typically understand to be our recruitment team’s ideal age profile, not to mention being a potentially valuable focal point for sponsorships in the United States – a point that would appeal to our American owners.

Nonetheless, we can’t look beyond the fact that the player would likely be well beyond what we’re capable of spending in the January window (if we plan to spend at all), so we’d have to advise taking the possibility of an early move to Anfield with a pinch of salt.

