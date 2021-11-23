Gary Lineker admits he ‘was wrong’ about a Liverpool midfielder but has since apologised

Gary Lineker hosts the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, the latest topic was ‘unsung heroes’ from the Premier League era.

The only current or former Liverpool player on the list was James Milner and the trio discussed their decision to place him top of the list of the ten players.

It’s not often that they all agree on the podcast but the mercurial talent of our No.7 was too good to ignore and they all explained their feelings towards him.

Micah Richards said: “Forget the football side, just think of how he keeps himself conditioned.

“He’s still getting the highest sprints and distance covered although he’s 35 now”.

Alan Shearer said: “I was at Newcastle with him as a youngster, he had the same attitude then as he does snow which is why he’s achieved what he has now”.

Gary Lineker said: “I had to apologise to him on air … I once did a tweet where I said ‘I’m not quite sure what James Milner is’.

“I was wrong because what he is, is an unbelievably brilliant professional who would play anywhere for you and I had to apologise and he took it really well”.

It really is testament to his talents that he is so high on the list but he is often someone that is overlooked unless you have the privilege of him being in your side.

The 35-year-old has played more games for Liverpool than any other in his career and has been a massive part of Jurgen Klopp’s successful squads with the club.

His versatility, leadership, ability and personality make him the perfect player to be vice-captain behind the inspirational Jordan Henderson.

It looks as though he may be destined to join our coaching staff after he retires from playing and we can’t wait for many more Anfield years of the Leeds-born midfielder.

