(Image) Virgil van Dijk spotted celebrating early again before Diogo Jota’s goal as he proves to Liverpool fans that he is the oracle

Virgil van Dijk has gained a reputation for celebrating before the ball hits the back of the net and he repeated the feat against Arsenal.

As has been seen on several previous occasions, the Dutch captain is proving himself to be an oracle as he pre-celebrates some of our goals.

Diogo Jota’s finish against Arsenal was impressive enough but now that our No.4 can be seen in the background with his arms aloft, it makes it even better.

It was a fantastic team performance against Mikel Arteta’s team that saw four goals dispatched past the Gunners.

We’re yet to see the 30-year-old score a goal himself this season, that would be the ultimate celebration though if he could preempt his own effort.

Let’s hope he has plenty of opportunities to celebrate for the rest of the season!

You can view the image courtesy of @fcsalah11 on Twitter:

