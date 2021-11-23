Jurgen Klopp’s advice for former Liverpool youngster to reject a new contract and move to France to further his career

Pedro Chirivella left Liverpool in June 2020 and has been speaking about Jurgen Klopp’s role in advising him to leave Merseyside.

Speaking with So Foot, our former midfielder gave an insight into the manager’s involvement on his decision to leave the Reds.

The 24-year-old was offered an extended contract by the club but chose France so that he could enjoy first-team football with Nantes.

He said: “Liverpool offered to extend my contract, but my last two years had been complicated.

“I was good when I played, but I didn’t play enough for my liking and I didn’t want to be loaned anymore, I wanted change.

“When Nantes came, Christian Gourcuff spoke to me and he gave me a lot of confidence.

“When I spoke to Klopp about this possibility, he told me to go for it, that Ligue 1 had great potential for the future.

“These words stayed in my head, I made that choice and today, I absolutely do not regret it”.

During his fleeting chances with the first team, performances against Arsenal and Everton impressed the club enough to extend his stay.

It’s testament to our boss though that he put the needs of a young player ahead of strengthening the squad depth and pushed for him to further his career.

The German is a truly inspirational leader.

