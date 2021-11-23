Liverpool handed transfer boost as £13m PL attacker unlikely to make loan move permanent early – report

Liverpool could be given the opportunity to swoop in for on-loan RB Leipzig attacker Hwang Hee-Chan in January with Wolves said to lack the funds necessary to arrange an early transfer.

Whilst the Premier League outfit are reportedly interested in arranging for the South Korean to make a permanent move over to the English top-flight in the winter window, Football Insider claim Bruno Lage’s men would need to sell one of their main stars to facilitate the transfer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, scoring four goals in his first nine league appearances for the Wanderers.

Able to play across the forward line, the attacker’s versatility is a trait that will undoubtedly appeal to our recruitment department if we look to bolster the forward line at the next available opportunity.

Given that we’re unlikely to offer long-term contracts to each one of the current forward line, we have to imagine that some forward planning will take place to safeguard the future of our frontline.

If Wolves have been offered the opportunity to sign Hee-Chan for as little as £13m in the summer, one might imagine that an earlier move wouldn’t necessarily set back an interested party a fortune in the winter window.

