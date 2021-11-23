Mo Salah’s latest Premier League record provokes Peter Crouch’s hilarious Tweet as his goal tally is equaled

Mo Salah isn’t afraid of breaking a record or two and now he’s surpassed Peter Crouch.

The Egyptian King’s Arsenal effort meant that he moved to 25th in the all-time Premier League goal scoring charts.

It was his 108th goal in the competition and he is now level with the former Liverpool striker.

READ MORE: Exclusive: ‘Put either in’ – Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Roberston are both at a very similar level according to ex-Red

Taking to Twitter, the former Stoke City man shared some sarcastic praise for our No.11.

Our former No.15 reached the tally in 468 games, whereas the current Kop hero has done so in just 170.

He is now closing down the likes of Ryan Giggs, Emile Heskey, Dion Dublin and Romelu Lukaku and is less than 10 goals behind all of them.

Never one to miss out on a joke, the 6ft 7″ retired striker said:

Well done Mo it took me 1104 games And he did it quicker

Fantastic https://t.co/ygG0WS28XC — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 20, 2021

The 40-year-old has a soft spot for his former club and will be very happy to see the current crop of players doing so well.

His record of 40 headed goals looks safe though, unless Mo gets 34 more this season!

Exclusive: ‘Fairy tales very rarely exist in football’ – Former Liverpool forward on Steven Gerrard’s chances of replacing Jurgen Klopp