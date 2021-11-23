(Photo) Harvey Elliott scoops well-deserved honour at North West Football Awards

Harvey Elliott is the latest recipient of the Rising Star of The Year honour at this year’s North West Football Awards.

The youngster shared his achievement online via his Instagram account, with many flocking to the comments section to congratulate the attacker.

We’ve sadly been deprived of the 18-year-old for several months following a severe ankle injury sustained earlier in the season.

However, with the former Fulham Academy graduate back to jogging, we’re hopeful that a full return to team training won’t be too far off beyond the turn of the new year.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Elliott’s Instagram account: