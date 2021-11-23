These Liverpool fans are all urging Klopp to briefly drop his principles ahead of Champions League clash

When questioned about whether injuries caused by playing first-team starters in last year’s dead rubber game against FC Midtjylland were still playing on Jurgen Klopp’s mind, the German reacted furiously.

A few Liverpool fans in the meantime on Twitter have urged the manager to seriously consider making alterations to his first-XI to allow rest for a number of key men.

The former Mainz boss insisted on the importance of maintaining rhythm, asserting that he would not have made a different selection call if he had an opportunity to change it ahead of the tie that robbed the Reds of Diogo Jota for a period of time.

It seems likely that some changes will be made, however, with the 54-year-old noting that his side would need to consider the heavy fixture schedule ahead of them.

Ideally, we’d like to see a few changes at the very least to account for the harsh number of games we’re set to face between now and the end of the year.

Of course, we can more than understand Klopp’s willingness to preserve momentum and, as such, we doubt we’ll be seeing wholesale changes across every part of the pitch.

