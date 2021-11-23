(Video) Irritated Klopp tears into reporter over unfair question: ‘I would have preferred to answer the Portuguese question’

Jurgen Klopp was far from pleased by the line of questioning favoured by Carl Markham in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming hosting of FC Porto.

The PA Media journalist had inquired about the extent to which injuries incurred from a throwaway Champions League game against FC Midtjylland were playing on the German’s mind ahead of the meeting with the Primeira Liga-based outfit.

The former Mainz boss insisted he would have not changed his decision even with the benefit of hindsight in an irritated response to the reporter.

You can catch the clip below (at 14:09), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: