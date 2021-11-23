(Video) Klopp jokes about reporter struggling with mute button in pre-Porto presser

Jurgen Klopp was in high spirits for the most part during his pre-Porto press conference, cracking jokes as one reporter appeared to struggle with a technical issue.

The Portuguese journalist in question couldn’t manage to get things working in time to ask his question to the Liverpool boss who cheekily noted: “That’s the mute button the furthest away I ever saw – it’s in a different room.”

Whilst the mood turned quickly sour following Carl Markham’s inquiry, it’s nice to see the Reds coach enjoying himself in pressers and we’re hoping to see the good feeling around the club extended beyond tomorrow’s fixture.

We’ve nothing to lose with our spot in the knockout stages assured, which could mean that changes will be introduced.

You can catch the clip below (at 13:10), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: