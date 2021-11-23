(Video) Watch a new angle of Jurgen Klopp’s fist pump celebration following 4-0 Anfield victory over Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp saves his iconic celebration for the biggest victories in front of his adoring supporters, the Arsenal win was one of those occasions.

After his Liverpool side put four past a hapless North London outfit, our boss took to the Kop to unleash three big fist pumps.

The crowd was more than happy to return with three large cheers in celebration of the destruction of Mikel Arteta’s team.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch Rayo Vallecano supporters sing for Liverpool game as they dream of Champions League qualification

Now, thanks to the ‘Inside Anfield’ series from the club’s YouTube account, a new angle of the celebration has been released.

We’ll need several more big wins this season if we want to secure some silverware at the end of the campaign, that will also mean some more celebrations from the German.

Long may the good times continue and let’s hope there’s plenty more reason for celebration in the upcoming festive period.

You can watch all the behind the scenes action via Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the Klopp celebration comes at nine minutes:

Exclusive: ‘Fairy tales very rarely exist in football’ – Former Liverpool forward on Steven Gerrard’s chances of replacing Jurgen Klopp