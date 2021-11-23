(Video) Watch as Ian Rush’s acting steals the show in Liverpool’s Retail Christmas advert

Ian Rush remains Liverpool’s all-time top goal scorer and is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play for the club.

One thing the Welshman isn’t though, is an actor and his recent appearance in the Liverpool Christmas advert may illustrate this best.

The 60-year-old was handed the opportunity to add a bit of humour to the festive advertisement and it’s a great watch.

He shares the screen time with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Missy Bo Kearns, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk but it’s fair to say he steals the show.

The script allows a chance to extend Christmas wishes across Stanley Park to Everton but the former Juventus striker interrupts to declare ‘to who!?‘.

It’s certainly worth viewing and will get you ready for the festive period in style.

You can watch the full advert courtesy of @Ian_Rush9 on Twitter:

￼@LFC @LFCRetail It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you’re from. Being a Red, we are all one. ￼ ❤️ Shop 100s of exclusive LFC gifts this Christmas in-store and online now. ￼#lfc #ynwa pic.twitter.com/2O3J0mqcEC — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) November 22, 2021

