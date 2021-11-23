(Video) Watch as Thiago responds to transfer rumours linking him with a move back to Barcelona

Thiago Alcantara faced the media ahead of the Champions League game against Porto at Anfield and was asked about his transfer links to Barcelona.

Our No.6 has been linked several times with a move back to his former club, now under the stewardship of former player Xavi.

Today provided the opportunity for our man to comment on the rumours of a premature departure.

He said: “I play football. I’m not concerned about rumours.

“I’m focused on the duty I have to my team, the contract I have and the new adventure I have here in the Premier League trying to win all the trophies I can.”

It’s great that he took the opportunity to quash any links and show his commitment to Jurgen Klopp’s side for the foreseeable future.

The 30-year-old was in fine form against Arsenal and hopefully he will be able to have a run in the team and avoid injury during the festive period.

Let’s also hope the season ends how he hopes, with all the trophies we can possibly win!

You can watch the full interview with Thiago, with his discussion on a possible Barcelona move coming at the end of the sixth minute, via Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube:

