(Video) Watch Rayo Vallecano supporters sing for Liverpool game as they dream of Champions League qualification

Rayo Vallecano sit sixth in La Liga and have their sights set on a Champions League dream this season and began singing ‘Liverpool’.

The Spanish side defeated Mallorca 3-1 last night and so chants started in their crowd of: “Next year, Rayo-Liverpool“.

It’s testament to our European standing that the dream of teams who have never played in Europe’s premier competition, is to play against us.

We sing about Real Madrid, Barcelona, Roma and Inter Milan but we are the benchmark for others, rightly so as well!

Good luck to Los Franjirrojos and we’d be more than happy to welcome them to Anfield next year if they manage to get themselves over the line this season.

It’s a brilliant time for their club and it’s great that we’re the epitome of the European success that they crave.

You can watch the song from the Rayo Vallecano supporters via @UnionRayoLive on Twitter:

