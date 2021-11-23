(Video) ‘We can achieve everything’ – Thiago’s belief in Champions League success with Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara has been speaking with the press ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Porto.

Our No.6 was speaking about his success in the competition, winning the trophy with Barcelona (2011) and Bayern Munich (2020).

The 30-year-old was asked about what he has learned by playing so many years in Europe’s premier competition.

He said: “I learned it’s very, very tough to win a Champions League and in more than 10 years of my career, I had the opportunity to be in two finals.

So, you can say I won twice but I lost more than eight, so it’s very tough through every stage because we are playing against the best teams and players in the world.

We just have to bring our best level to reach it and be better in every game and with that, if we are in our best mood we can achieve everything”.

This just shows what a true professional the Brazil-born midfielder is, considering himself an eight-time loser rather than a two-time winner is an elite mentality in his pursuit of perfection.

Despite the majority of our squad winning the trophy in 2019, his added experience will only benefit us as we move forward into the knockout stages.

Fingers crossed he can stay fit and keep his performance levels as high as they were against Arsenal, for the rest of the season.

You can watch the full interview with Thiago, with his discussion on Champions League dreams coming at the start of the third minute, via Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube:

