What Drogba told Salah when he faced scoring slump with Roma

Didier Drogba shared with Mo Salah his own experiences with scoring slumps when the Egyptian came to him for advice over his own difficulties during his time in Serie A.

The pair did spend some time together at Chelsea; a move that turned out to be entirely ill-advised for the 29-year-old.

“I remember we spoke a few times when he was at Roma and he was scoring goals and then he had a moment when he was not scoring and he asked me how to deal with this kind of situation,” the 43-year-old told Mehwar TV (via the Daily Mail). “I shared with him a lot of examples and experience and how it happened to me and all the strikers.”

A return to the Premier League (initially seen as being risky for the forward in light of his prior with the Blues) worked wonders for the former Roma ace, however, with Jurgen Klopp helping the forward reach world-class status.

It’s bizarre to think of a time where Salah would have been low in confidence and struggling in front of goal.

With 16 efforts to his name (across all competitions) this season, the No.11 is far from being underconfident in the 18-yard-box and looks set to enjoy another prolific season in the famous red shirt.

Should he keep up his current efforts, there’s no reason at all why he won’t be at least in the conversation for the golden boot and, hopefully, team honours come the end of the campaign.

