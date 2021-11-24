Carlo Ancelotti’s brutal Everton comparison will have Liverpool fans in hysterics

Carlo Ancelotti appeared to compare former club Everton to a ‘Fiat 500’ when asked how he dealt with the pressure of handling a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

The Italian likened the Spanish top-flight outfit to a ‘Ferrari’ in an answer tweeted by ESPN journalist, Alex Kirkland, which is likely to have the blue half of Merseyside going red in the face whilst inviting peals of laughter from the Reds in the city.

Ancelotti asked if it's hard coaching Real Madrid: "it's better to have a Ferrari than a Fiat 500" — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) November 23, 2021

The 62-year-old enjoyed a brief stint with the Toffees before returning for a second spell with the La Liga giants in the prior summer, much to the chagrin of the Blues.

Though Ancelotti’s jab at his old club will no doubt hurt somewhat, Everton have hardly come out of the situation in a dire state, swapping one world-class manager for another in former Liverpool boss, Rafa Benitez.

That being said, it was an appointment that both the red and blue halves of Merseyside didn’t quite expect to go over the line.

With managers being dropped left right and centre, we at the Empire of the Kop can’t help but feel somewhat grateful for the longevity of Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

