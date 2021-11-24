Christian Falk confirms ex-Liverpool man on United’s managerial shortlist as Zinedine Zidane move falls through

Christian Falk has confirmed in a tweet that former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, is being considered as a potential contender for the vacant hotseat at Old Trafford.

This follows from the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with ex-Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, ruled out as an option to replace the Norwegian.

It’s a potential switch that would likely unsettle a good number of the Red Devils’ fanbase, not to mention a few Reds given the Northern Irishman’s managerial history.

On the Twittersphere, the possibility of Rodgers moving to Manchester has attracted a more mixed reaction from the Liverpool side of the debate, with some not quite feeling the same level of outrage as when Rafa Benitez took up a role with Everton.

The response is understandable in some respects given the lack of a trophy won and the far from ideal state in which the club was left prior to Jurgen Klopp’s induction.

With the former Swansea City manager unlikely to get a job at any other top four club in the near future, however, it’s a pathway that he could very well give some serious thought to.

