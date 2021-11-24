Christian Falk confirms ex-Liverpool man on United’s managerial shortlist as Zinedine Zidane move falls through

Christian Falk has confirmed in a tweet that former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, is being considered as a potential contender for the vacant hotseat at Old Trafford.

This follows from the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with ex-Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, ruled out as an option to replace the Norwegian.

TRUE✅ @ManUtd tried to get Zinedine Zidane for the job as new Manager. Zidane let United know that he is not available ❌ He is expected to become the next national-coach of France pic.twitter.com/SmcIruVBCk — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 24, 2021

TRUE✅ Brendan Rodgers is on the list of candidates of @ManUtd for the new manager. He has a release clause for Champions League Clubs in his contract of @LCFC pic.twitter.com/KpVavtqS3K — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 24, 2021

It’s a potential switch that would likely unsettle a good number of the Red Devils’ fanbase, not to mention a few Reds given the Northern Irishman’s managerial history.

READ MORE: Liverpool may regret £6.5m sale as 24-year-old striker lighting up the Bundesliga with eight league goals in 12 games

On the Twittersphere, the possibility of Rodgers moving to Manchester has attracted a more mixed reaction from the Liverpool side of the debate, with some not quite feeling the same level of outrage as when Rafa Benitez took up a role with Everton.

The response is understandable in some respects given the lack of a trophy won and the far from ideal state in which the club was left prior to Jurgen Klopp’s induction.

With the former Swansea City manager unlikely to get a job at any other top four club in the near future, however, it’s a pathway that he could very well give some serious thought to.

Exclusive: Bad news for Liverpool as finance expert assesses impact of Premier League’s US TV deal on COVID costs and the income gap