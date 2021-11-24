(Image) Fractional VAR call will annoy Liverpool fans as Mane goal ruled out after stunning Thiago assist

Sadio Mane appeared to open the scoring for Liverpool in their Champions League group stage encounter before VAR adjudged the Senegalese attacker to have been marginally offside.

The call in question looked remarkably tight and will no doubt frustrate Reds fans as Thiago Alcantara’s defence-splitting assist was likewise chalked off.

Our opponents have had more than their fair share of chances to leave their mark on the game in the first 45 minutes, with us having been let off despite a handful of clear goalscoring chances falling Sergio Conceicao’s men’s way.

With us starting to grow into the tie, we’re hoping a good pep talk from Jurgen Klopp will give us the boost we need to take the fixture seriously and secure all three points.

You can catch the clip and image below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Sadio Mane was this close to giving Liverpool the lead vs Porto 🤏#UCL pic.twitter.com/FBnidt12IK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021

Thiago with a BEAUTIFUL pass into Mané but it controversially gets ruled out for offside. pic.twitter.com/iJ8w7Q98rA — – (@PassLikeThiago) November 24, 2021