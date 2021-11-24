Jamie Carragher’s sly dig at Rio Ferdinand and Man Utd will be appreciated by every Liverpool fan

Jamie Carragher took a sly dig at a fellow pundit in Rio Ferdinand over the former Manchester United centre-half’s infamous Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract speech.

The tweet in question followed the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League – a win on Michael Carrick’s first go as interim boss.

Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man! #VILMUN @ChampionsLeague — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 23, 2021

The club finds itself in a relative state of turmoil once more following the sacking of its ex-player, with a number of names – including former Liverpool coach, Brendan Rodgers – linked with the vacant hotseat.

Alongside Gary Neville, the United legend must be sincerely regretting his prior comments given how Solskjaer’s reign eventually turned out.

It leaves the side in a somewhat sticky position, particularly given how the rot extends further up the hierarchy rather than resting solely on the manager’s shoulders.

By comparison, we’re thankful that Liverpool are an infinitely better run outfit (though that’s not to say that our owners don’t have their flaws) from top to bottom, with a genuinely world-class coach.

