‘Klopp is clueless’ ‘Unexpected’ – Liverpool fans react to first-XI set to face Porto in Champions League

Jurgen Klopp kept his pre-match promise by naming a strong but changed first-XI to face Porto in the Champions League.

The Reds have little to lose with qualification through to the knockout stages though given the German’s insistence on the importance of rhythm, one can entirely understand why the manager has opted for perhaps a stronger side than some expected.

That being said, not all are pleased by the side set to host the Primeira Liga outfit this evening, with a number of fans jumping onto the Twittersphere to express their disappointment at the lack of minutes handed to Nathaniel Phillips.

The English centre-half was overlooked once more, with Ibrahima Konate favoured alongside Joel Matip in the heart of our backline.

The 24-year-old has made the bench, however, though that fact is unlikely to appease those who have questioned Klopp’s decision-making.

Whilst we can certainly sympathise with the Bolton-born defender’s plight, the reality of the situation is that, on current form, our summer signing is likewise deserving of minutes having not featured for the first-team since the 2-2 draw with Brighton.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

What does Nat Phillips have to do to get a game? Treated like crap 💩 by Klopp. We would be in the Champions League without the way he played. Klopp is clueless when it comes to rotation. This is a dead game. — sunshine (@alwilk1) November 24, 2021

Well that was unexpected — Herman Toothrot (@wahc_operator) November 24, 2021

Nice to see young Morton get a game will be good to see him against a better side than he’s played against so far — stuart tetley (@TetleyStuart) November 24, 2021

Think Nat Phillips should have started — stuart tetley (@TetleyStuart) November 24, 2021

Makes sense. He wants to keep the chemistry going. Pretty sure he'll exercise all five subs in the second half. Would've been good to start Kelleher though. — Mifi K (@Mifi_Kay) November 24, 2021

