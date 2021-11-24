Liverpool fans won’t believe Peter Schmeichel’s suggestion for the next Man Utd boss

Peter Schmeichel has suggested that Steve Bruce would be a ‘fantastic’ appointment as interim boss at Manchester United.

The Red Devils parted ways with former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following a downturn in form, which included an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

“I just like the idea of if it’s an interim [manager], get someone who knows the club, get somebody who’s known by the club,” the 58-year-old told CBS Sports. “Get someone like Steve Bruce, that would be fantastic. Or get the next guy in now and then start working from now.”

Having departed his role as head coach at Newcastle United, a return to Manchester in a coaching capacity for the former centre-half would likely represent something of a surprise for the side’s fanbase.

From a Liverpool perspective, we certainly have no complaints over United’s struggles of late, with the club’s turmoil highlighting just how well run we are by comparison.

Our rivals should, however, stand as a warning of how ugly things can get following the departure of a key figure, and so we’ll be hoping for talks to already be in place internally about who the right man to continue Jurgen Klopp’s legacy in Merseyside will be.

With Michael Edwards’ farewell letter to Reds fans heralding the return of the ‘Liverpool Way’, we’re certain that every measure will be taken to ensure that we remain successful beyond the expiration of the German’s contract.

