Liverpool may regret £6.5m sale as 24-year-old striker lighting up the Bundesliga with eight league goals in 12 games

The form of Union Berlin attacker, and former Liverpool man, Taiwo Awoniyi, may be inviting grimaces from the Reds’ recruitment department as the Nigerian continues to shine in the German top-flight.

Following what appears to be an increasingly ill-advised £6.5m sale to the Bundesliga outfit as the weeks go by, the striker has registered 13 goals in 20 games (across all competitions) this term.

The 24-year-old was on target again at the weekend, taking first blood with his opening effort against city rivals Hertha Berlin (as can be seen from the clip above, courtesy of @Fussball_DDR and the Bundesliga).

Generally speaking, Michael Edwards and co. have got the vast majority of their transfer dealings absolutely spot on.

However, should Awoniyi continue his upward trajectory, one might imagine questions will be asked as to how Liverpool could have let such a prolific talent go when the need for backup in the forward department was so clear.

At 24-years-old, of course, we have to question whether the player would have wanted to play second fiddle to the likes of Mo Salah and our prestigious forward line.

But on his current form, it seems we’ve missed out on a quality option to rely upon up top.

