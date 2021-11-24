Liverpool predicted XI v Porto: Klopp to make four first-team changes as Tyler Morton handed Champions League debut

Jurgen Klopp gave a few contrasting comments in his pre-match presser ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with FC Porto in the Champions League group stages.

After noting that his side would very much keep in mind the upcoming fixture schedule when selecting an XI to face the Primeira Liga outfit, the German insisted that he wouldn’t be making wholesale changes to the first-team sent out against Arsenal.

Nonetheless, with qualification through to the knockout stages cleanly wrapped up, there is certainly an opportunity to rest a handful of starters at the very least.

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher, we at the Empire of the Kop wouldn’t be surprised if Ibrahima Konate was given minutes having been away from the pitch since our 2-2 draw with Brighton.

In the middle of the park, we’re expecting to see Tyler Morton handed a start alongside Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Taki Minamino is a possibility to be handed more minutes following a remarkable cameo against Arsenal in the Premier League, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah filing out also.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Minamino, Salah, Mane

