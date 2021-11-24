Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp hands Champions League debut to Tyler Morton

Liverpool face a unique challenge ahead of their impending clash with FC Porto in the Champions League with the Reds having wrapped up both qualification through to the knockout stages and their status as group winner two games ahead of time.

As such, Jurgen Klopp has been handed a tantalising opportunity to rest key stars for the side’s heavy festive fixture schedule, which includes a run of 12 games up until the end of December.

The German hinted he would seriously consider changes, though insisted that he couldn’t risk damaging his team’s rhythm by swapping out too many starters.

As such, one can understand the 54-year-old not going too crazy with his first-XI named for the meeting with Sergio Conceicao’s Primeira Liga outfit.

Ahead of Alisson Becker, Joel Matip has been paired with Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence.

There’s a Champions League debut for Tyler Morton who’s joined by Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in central midfield.

Up top, Taki Minamino comes in for Diogo Jota, with both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah favoured once more to complete the forward trio.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

And the team news is… LIVE! Happy with the XI Klopp's gone with, Reds? 🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/V0qhcPVxPU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 24, 2021

