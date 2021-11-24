Liverpool U19s throw down the gauntlet to the senior side in four goal demolition of Porto counterparts

Liverpool U19s posted an impressive display in their 4-0 demolition of Porto’s U19s outfit.

The result sees Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side go a step closer to qualifying to the knockout stages with the win taking the youngsters to the top of Group B.

It’s a result that has set the standard for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side to follow ahead of the Merseysiders’ impending meeting with the Portuguese outfit.

With Champions League qualification already sorted, however, the German’s challenge will be motivating his squad to deliver a ruthless performance, regardless of whatever changes are made to the first-XI sent out at Anfield.

Though we’ll be hoping to see some key men rested, particularly in light of the challenging nature of the festive fixture schedule ahead of us, we wouldn’t want our potential momentum to suffer as a result.

Given that this point of the year has traditionally been a difficult period for Klopp, winning throwaway games such as these will be important to maintaining rhythm through to the end of the year.

